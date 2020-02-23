Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $273,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,893,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,686 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,537,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,112,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 913,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,318,000 after acquiring an additional 170,308 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,762,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $74.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7,419.00 and a beta of 1.13. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.61.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $84.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

