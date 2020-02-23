Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $273,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,893,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,686 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,537,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,112,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 913,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,318,000 after acquiring an additional 170,308 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,762,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $74.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7,419.00 and a beta of 1.13. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.61.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $84.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aqua America Inc Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd
Aqua America Inc Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd
FIL Ltd Increases Holdings in ITT Inc
FIL Ltd Increases Holdings in ITT Inc
FIL Ltd Raises Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
FIL Ltd Raises Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
FIL Ltd Takes $38.08 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties
FIL Ltd Takes $38.08 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties
FIL Ltd Increases Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd
FIL Ltd Increases Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd
Roper Technologies Inc Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd
Roper Technologies Inc Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report