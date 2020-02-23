Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 18 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,414,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,860 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after acquiring an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,254,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $2,095.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,968.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1,826.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1,071.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,586.57 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

