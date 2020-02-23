Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,527 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Valero Energy by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,537,000 after buying an additional 2,509,619 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Valero Energy by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,036,000 after buying an additional 960,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,964,000 after buying an additional 896,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in Valero Energy by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,425,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after buying an additional 420,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.57.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VLO opened at $82.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.