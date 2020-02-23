Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes Position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCVT. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 250,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 25,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 817.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 100,977 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,095,000.

NASDAQ FCVT opened at $35.16 on Friday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $35.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

