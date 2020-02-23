Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes $246,000 Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 163,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 306,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.00.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Also, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $863,025.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $369.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $225.65 and a 1 year high of $384.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $361.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.20. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.