Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,930 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1,541.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,490 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 29,572 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,566,930 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $772,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,119 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,765 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. AltaCorp Capital lowered Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HAL opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. Halliburton has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $32.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

