Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $236,000 in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Avista by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,264,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVA opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.36. Avista Corp has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $52.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

In other news, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $467,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,008.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avista (NYSE:AVA)

