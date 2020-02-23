Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 8,895 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,906 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 139,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SMFG. ValuEngine raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

SMFG opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1655 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.