Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 83.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $21.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 153.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.31.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

