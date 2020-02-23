Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 15.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 21.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSI opened at $5.96 on Friday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

