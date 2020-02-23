Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys New Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cummins from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.19.

Shares of CMI opened at $167.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.74 and a 200-day moving average of $168.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.14 and a 52 week high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

