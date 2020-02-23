Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys New Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cummins from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.19.

Shares of CMI opened at $167.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.74 and a 200-day moving average of $168.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.14 and a 52 week high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aqua America Inc Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd
Aqua America Inc Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd
FIL Ltd Increases Holdings in ITT Inc
FIL Ltd Increases Holdings in ITT Inc
FIL Ltd Raises Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
FIL Ltd Raises Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
FIL Ltd Takes $38.08 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties
FIL Ltd Takes $38.08 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties
FIL Ltd Increases Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd
FIL Ltd Increases Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd
Roper Technologies Inc Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd
Roper Technologies Inc Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report