Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stock Position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned about 0.11% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 655,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 404,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 31,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $9.05.

SNCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

