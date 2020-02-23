Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,820 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 506.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $116.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.76. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.