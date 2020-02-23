Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,218,213,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820,369 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,407,000 after buying an additional 4,973,929 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after buying an additional 921,736 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,973,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,293,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $49.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $49.59.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Eight Capital started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.45.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $153,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,310 shares in the company, valued at $932,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,413.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,320 shares of company stock worth $1,780,262 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.