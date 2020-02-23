Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,515.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,757,000 after acquiring an additional 319,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,598,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $961,874,000 after acquiring an additional 215,714 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 364,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,494,000 after acquiring an additional 162,376 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 457,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,123,000 after acquiring an additional 137,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 381.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,299,000 after acquiring an additional 122,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.82.

NYSE:ATO opened at $118.70 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.76 and a 12-month high of $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.49.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.