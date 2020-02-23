3,948 Shares in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $741,383,000 after buying an additional 1,313,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CDK Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,330,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,129,000 after purchasing an additional 149,202 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in CDK Global by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,327 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,195,000 after purchasing an additional 680,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,605,000 after purchasing an additional 36,704 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

NASDAQ CDK opened at $50.01 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.60.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. The business had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $56,230.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $164,080. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.