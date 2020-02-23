1,215 Shares in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2,441.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

MKC opened at $162.20 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $131.17 and a 12-month high of $174.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.77.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MKC shares. UBS Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.