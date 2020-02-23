Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes $224,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average of $57.68. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.20 and a 12 month high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.