4,062 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 115,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 48,707 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33.

