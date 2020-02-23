340 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,136,873,000 after acquiring an additional 535,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,863,614,000 after acquiring an additional 101,876 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,527,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,494,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,688 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $613.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $590.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.15 and a 1-year high of $619.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total transaction of $4,224,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at $11,234,349.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total transaction of $131,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,002.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,107 shares of company stock worth $18,544,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.14.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

