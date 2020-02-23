Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New Investment in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the third quarter worth $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 479.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 53.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPM. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $4,307,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,743,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $52,039.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

