Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $171,000 in Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKTS. BidaskClub upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $7.40 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock worth $258,657 in the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 98.09% and a negative net margin of 1,791.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

