12,350 Shares in ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:UCI) Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:UCI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned 0.43% of ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

UCI stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28. ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

