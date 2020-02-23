Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Stake in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned about 0.09% of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NAZ. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd in the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 84,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAZ stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.0438 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

About Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

