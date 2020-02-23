Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Position in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,651 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Banco Santander by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 338,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 127,317 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 110,728,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,593,596 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 104.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

SAN stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. Banco Santander SA has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

