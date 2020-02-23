Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Stock Position Increased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LYG shares. Redburn Partners downgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.11. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

