Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Receives $18.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

PSTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

PSTL stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

