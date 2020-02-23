Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $1.30 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Seanergy Maritime an industry rank of 150 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHIP. ValuEngine lowered Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.14 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.