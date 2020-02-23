Brokerages Set Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) Price Target at GBX 158.33

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 158.33 ($2.08).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.91) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at GBX 145.70 ($1.92) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 143.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 146.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 156.60 ($2.06).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.