Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

