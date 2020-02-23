NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of NextCure in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of NextCure in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. NextCure has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a current ratio of 15.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in NextCure during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in NextCure during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in NextCure by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

