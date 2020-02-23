X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

XFOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ XFOR opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $17,639,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,141,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,219,000 after buying an additional 548,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 506.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 436,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1,044.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 416,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $4,445,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.