So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.65.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on So-Young International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.60 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SY opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.45. So-Young International has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that So-Young International will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SY. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 403.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in So-Young International during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in So-Young International during the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. Institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally.

