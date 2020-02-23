RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $17.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

