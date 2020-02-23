Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $685,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.8% during the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.5% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,095.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,071.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,968.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,826.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,586.57 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

