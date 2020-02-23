10,126 Shares in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 148.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200,158 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 79.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. 57.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

NYSE:WTTR opened at $7.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -726.00 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.56. Select Energy Services Inc has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

