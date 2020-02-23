Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 3,933 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,870 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 274.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 50,842 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.78%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

