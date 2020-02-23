Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 81.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,843,960 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $53,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 657.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $5,271,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $123.98 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $158.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

