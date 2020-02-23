FIL Ltd Trims Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 573,831 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.09% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $53,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 439,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.22.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $116.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $119.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.57.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. Also, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

