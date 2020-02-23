FIL Ltd Acquires 1,329,793 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 664.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,529,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329,793 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 2.78% of Adtalem Global Education worth $53,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 223.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATGE shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $34.50 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

