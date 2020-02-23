FIL Ltd Has $54.45 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY)

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,979,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,064,363 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $54,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 37,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 292.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 34,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 77,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BPY stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BPY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Property Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

