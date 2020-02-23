FIL Ltd Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 109.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,870 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 190,400 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.22% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $55,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $7,353,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 11,687 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 205,254 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $24,509,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.39.

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,029.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $142.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $114.79 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

