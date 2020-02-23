FIL Ltd Increases Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,117 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.32% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $56,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,722,000 after acquiring an additional 72,397 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,576,000 after acquiring an additional 36,063 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.7% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 480,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,829,000 after acquiring an additional 25,870 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,240,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $292.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $260.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,747.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MLM opened at $251.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $281.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

