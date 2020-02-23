FIL Ltd Purchases 100,882 Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,882 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $57,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,702,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 24,488 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $192,580.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 930,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,379,055.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $193,706.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,460 shares in the company, valued at $25,478,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,808 shares of company stock worth $724,919 over the last three months. 6.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average is $57.36. Ambarella Inc has a 1 year low of $36.68 and a 1 year high of $73.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ambarella from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ambarella from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ambarella from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

