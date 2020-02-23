Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stake Boosted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 284.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,943,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178,665 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 4.74% of Arbutus Biopharma worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 710.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34,005 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 10,628.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 43,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 42,940 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 152,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 643,955 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Arbutus Biopharma Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.

ABUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.15.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.