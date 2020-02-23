Jennison Associates LLC Sells 36,763 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,854 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 36,763 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $371,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381,370 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,425.9% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 16,724,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $219,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628,927 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,188 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $91,226,000 after purchasing an additional 102,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,130,002 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $56,943,000 after purchasing an additional 399,350 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,646,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $60,963,000 after purchasing an additional 195,353 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 604.00 and a beta of 2.43.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

