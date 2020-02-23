Jennison Associates LLC Sells 263 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,508 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Solar worth $8,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $482,962.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,151.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 11,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $634,877.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,541 shares in the company, valued at $527,140.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $2,273,653. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on First Solar from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on First Solar from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on First Solar from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

FSLR opened at $50.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $69.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.97.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.