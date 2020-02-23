Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,082 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $188.10 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $143.94 and a 52-week high of $192.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

