Jennison Associates LLC Sells 109,089 Shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 669,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109,089 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $8,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSTM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 3,326,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,333,000 after purchasing an additional 526,482 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,514,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 186,813 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSTM opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09. Constellium NV has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Constellium had a net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellium NV will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSTM. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

