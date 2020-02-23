Jennison Associates LLC Sells 985,196 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985,196 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.41% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $9,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at $2,642,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 68.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 67,914 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 57.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $174,408.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,701.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 3,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,332.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.